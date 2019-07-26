ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ Up For Pre-Orders

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set to launch its Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone in its home country China on July 30. The company has already started taking pre-orders for the phone starting July 26. It is said to be the second phone powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor. This will be the successor of Black Shark 2 and it seems it will take on newly launched Asus ROG Phone 2 which is also a gaming smartphone.

    Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ Up For Pre-Orders

     

    Currently, the Black Shark 2 Pro is up for pre-orders on Black Shark's official website, Xiaomi Mall and Jingdong Mall. The smartphone is listed on JD with a price tag of 8,888 Yuan (approx Rs. 89,247). The listing also suggests that the gaming smartphone will arrive with DC dimming 2.0 support.

    Apart from that, the JD listing hasn't revealed any specification about the smartphone. Meanwhile, the company has revealed on Weibo that the Black Shark 2 Pro will bring many accessories.

    According to reports, the upcoming Black Shark smartphone will be similar in terms of specifications with the Black Shark 2 which was launched in China, back in March and later made its way to the Indian market. However, the Black Shark 2 Pro will come with a major upgrade of Snapdragon 855+ along with accessories.

    According to the Geekbench benchmarking report, the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB RAM and will run Android 9 Pie. The smartphone scored 3632 and 11304 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

    Let's see how long it takes to reach the Indian smartphone market. Till then Indian consumers have to sit back and wait for the official launch.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue