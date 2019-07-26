Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ Up For Pre-Orders News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone in its home country China on July 30. The company has already started taking pre-orders for the phone starting July 26. It is said to be the second phone powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor. This will be the successor of Black Shark 2 and it seems it will take on newly launched Asus ROG Phone 2 which is also a gaming smartphone.

Currently, the Black Shark 2 Pro is up for pre-orders on Black Shark's official website, Xiaomi Mall and Jingdong Mall. The smartphone is listed on JD with a price tag of 8,888 Yuan (approx Rs. 89,247). The listing also suggests that the gaming smartphone will arrive with DC dimming 2.0 support.

Apart from that, the JD listing hasn't revealed any specification about the smartphone. Meanwhile, the company has revealed on Weibo that the Black Shark 2 Pro will bring many accessories.

According to reports, the upcoming Black Shark smartphone will be similar in terms of specifications with the Black Shark 2 which was launched in China, back in March and later made its way to the Indian market. However, the Black Shark 2 Pro will come with a major upgrade of Snapdragon 855+ along with accessories.

According to the Geekbench benchmarking report, the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB RAM and will run Android 9 Pie. The smartphone scored 3632 and 11304 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Let's see how long it takes to reach the Indian smartphone market. Till then Indian consumers have to sit back and wait for the official launch.

Best Mobiles in India