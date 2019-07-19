Black Shark 2 Pro Launch Event Set on July 30: Expected To Have Snapdragon 855 SoC News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Xiaomi's gaming arm BlackShark launched its second offering in the Indian market, a few days back. The device received a good response from the consumers and gaming enthusiasts. Now, the company is gearing up to launch another smartphone in the series. Dubbed Black Shark 2 Pro, the device will see the light of day on July 30, in China.

The news related to the launch was officially announced by Xiaomi through its Weibo handle. The new smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

The Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform is an advanced version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is based on the same 7nm fabrication seen on the former. The new processor comes with higher clock frequency and improved graphics performance, which will offer you more convenient gaming experience. Qualcomm's new SoC will also prevent your device from overheating, as it features a new cooling system.

Details Of Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 2 Pro is expected to come with a 3.5 mm audio jack that was missing on the BlackShark 2. Besides, the latest model might come with the same specs that we saw on its predecessor. As far as the price of the phone is concerned, there is no announcement yet.

BlackShark 2 Specifications

BlackShark 2 comes with a 6.39- inch AMOLED TrueView Full HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The processor features a two-style Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology, which prevents the device from overheating.

The handset comes with a dual-camera setup which comprises a 48MP(f/1.7) primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom. At the front, it uses a 20MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, the BlackShark 2 comes with 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and more. The smartphone is fitted with a 4,000 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. It runs Android 9(Pie) topped by BlackShark OS and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

(source)

Best Mobiles in India