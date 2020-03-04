Black Shark 3 Series With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Black Shark has unveiled its third-generation gaming smartphone lineup dubbed the Black Shark 3. The new smartphone series has gone official in China comprising the Black Shark and the Black Shark Pro model. Both the devices are 5G enabled and pack some top-of-the-line hardware.

Black Shark 3 Series Price And Availability Details

The Black Shark 3's 8GB RAM+ 128GB model is priced at RMB 3,499 (Rs. 37,040 approx), while the 12GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,799 (approx Rs. 40,214). The 12GB RAM+ 256GB model will retail at RMB 3,999 (Rs. 42,331 approx).

On the other hand, the Black Shark Pro is launched at RMB 4,699 (Rs. 49,720) for the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage and RMB 4,999 (Rs. 52,894 approx). While the standard model will go up for sale on March 6, the Black Shark 3 Pro will be available starting March 17 in the Chinese market. The company is yet to reveal the details of the Black Shark 3 series' launch in India and the international markets.

Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro Features And Specifications

Starting with the standard model, the Black Shark 3 is launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display which has an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has three-rear cameras offering a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth lens.

To capture selfies, there is a 20MP camera on both smartphones. Powering the unit is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the Black Shark 3 Pro, there are some similarities in the hardware which you will find in the camera, processor, and design department. But, the handset has a bigger 7.1-inch AMOLED display that offers QHD+ resolution and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro are equipped with the 'Sandwich Cooling system" and two 100 mm liquid cooling units. That's not it, both smartphones will come with a clip-on ice-cooling external fan. Also, both devices have a voice control feature which will allow gamers to use their voice to initiate actions during gameplay.

One of the other distinctions which the Black Shark Pro comes with over the standard model is the presence of two pop-up triggers on the right edge. Notably, the Pro model has a bigger 5,000 mAh battery unit. However, both standard and the Pro model support 65W fast charging.

