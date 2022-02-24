Just In
Black Shark 4 Series Launched With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 64MP Camera: Availability, Price In India
Black Shark released the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro smartphones in China in March last year. Furthermore, the Shark 4 made its global debut just a few months after its launch in China. The Pro model is finally making its way into worldwide markets almost a year after its launch. The Black Shark 4 Pro edition has now been unveiled globally by the corporation.
Black Shark 4 Series Specifications
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core processor and Adreno 660 GPU power the newly released smartphone. The company has also provided Qualcomm's X60 5G model for connectivity. It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and it runs on the JoyUI 12.5 overlay based on Android 11.
The display on the Black Shark 4 Pro is 6.67 inches Full HD + AMOLED. This phone's display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In addition, the display has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is HDR 10+ certified and has a potential brightness of 1300 nits. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Black Shark 4 Pro has a triple camera combination with LED flash that includes a 64MP primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120° field of view and f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 5MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4 is included in the 4 Pro. For selfies and video calls, the firm has packed a 20MP front-facing camera.
The smartphone has a battery capacity of 4,500mAh and supports 120W rapid charging. It comes with a Type-C charging connector, a specialized gaming trigger, a single 3.5mm audio jack, and two speakers. It has dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi 6 802.11 axes, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. It has a total length of 163.8376.359.9 mm and a weight of 220 grams.
Black Shark 4 Series Price And Availability
The phone is available in two storage capacities: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The device starts at $580 for the base model (approximately Rs 43,000). The smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $680 (approximately Rs. 50,000). The handset is available for purchase through the company's official website.
