Black Shark Helo India launch confirmed: Expected to cost Rs 35,000 News oi-Vivek Black Shark is backed by Xiaomi

Black Shark, a smartphone OEM, funded by Xiaomi is finally entering the India soil by launching the much speculated Black Shark Helo, the second generation gaming smartphone from Black Shark.

Black Shark is yet to announce the actual launch date of the smartphone, as the company is working with partners to fix a launch date in the coming days. Considering the Chinese pricing of the Black Shark Helo, the smartphone is most likely to compete against the likes of the Nubia Red Magic Mars.

There are already a couple of gaming smartphones available in India like the Nubia Red Magic and the Asus ROG Phone, whereas the Black Shark will be a third smartphone brand to "officially" launch a gaming smartphone in the country.

Black Shark Helo specifications

The Black Shark Helo comes with a 6.01-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering 18:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with a whopping 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage for uninterrupted gaming and multimedia storage.

As the Black Shark Helo is a gaming smartphone, it comes with a unique dual pipe liquid-cooling system. The cooling system is marketed to dissipate the heat rapidly, keeping the core temperature of the smartphone low, ensuring stable gaming performance without thermal throttle.

Like most of the modern smartphones, the Black Shark Helo has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 20 MP secondary sensor, again with an f/1.75 aperture, offering improved low-light photography. The smartphone comes with a 24 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with 1080p video recording capability.

In China, the Black Shark Helo retails for 3199 Yuan (Rs 32,000), and the device is expected to launch in India around the same price tag, which then competes against the Nubia Red Magic, Honor View20, and the OnePlus 6T.