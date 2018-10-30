Xiaomi Black Shark Helo up for grabs earlier than expected

Xiaomi has announced its new gaming smartphone Black Shark Helo a week ago and the smartphone release date was supposed to be on November 10. However, it seems that the company has decided to make the smartphone up for sale a bit early.

Lei Jun the founder of Xiaomi has posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the official Mi online store will start selling the smartphone from 30 October. The flash sale of the Black Shark Helo will start from 8 PM according to Chinese standard time.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo specs

The gaming smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 along with the 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clubbed with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This device records a 309,237 on Antutu benchmark which clearly shows that this device is really powerful.

As we know this is a gaming phone and most of the gamers don't care about the camera. But the one who does, this sport a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the phone houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Gaming smartphone is meant for giving a long period of gaming experience with a larger battery. But the Xiaomi Black Shark Helo might disappoint some gamers by packing 4,000mAh non-removable battery. It also comes with an 18W charger so during a high-intensity game if you run out of battery then you have a quick charge to charge the battery in no time and keep your gaming experience smooth.

The smartphone comes with a dimension of 160.0 x 75.25 x 8.7 mm and weighs around 190 grams. On the connectivity part, it offers USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. It does sport a dual-SIM slot but lacks microSD slot which means you can't expand the memory any further.

Xiaomi launched the smartphone the three variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM, another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the top-notch one with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is priced at CNY 3199 (approx Rs 33,920), CNY 3499 (approx Rs 37,101)and CNY 4199 (approx Rs 44,524) respectively.