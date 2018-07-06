BlackBerry Ghost might soon launch in India with a massive 4,000 mAh battery unit

BlackBerry Ghost might soon launch in the Indian market with the biggest battery in a flagship-class phone. The information was leaked by the popular tipster- Evan Blass on Twitter where he mentioned that Ghost can sport a massive 4,000 mAh battery unit. Evan had earlier tweeted about the BlackBerry Ghost in March 2018 when he mentioned that the flagship smartphone will be introduced to Indian consumers in summer.

As noted, smartphone manufacturers usually ship high-end flagship handsets with humble battery cells that max out generally at 3,500 mAh. With a 4,000 mAh battery in its spec list, BlackBerry Ghost can start a new trend in the premium smartphone category. We were long waiting for a flagship smartphone with such a powerful battery cell and it seems that BlackBerry Ghost will likely be the solution to our battery problems in the premium smartphone category.

The tweet notes that the Indian telecommunications giant Optiemus that owns the BlackBerry license is involved in making the device. BlackBerry Ghost will likely sport a bezel-less design and is said to feature the best ever camera engineered by the BlackBerry team. As per previous reports, BlackBerry Ghost will follow the current market trends and is said to sport a high-end dual-lens rear cameras setup. The camera setup will come equipped with low light enhancement and will also feature an optical zoom.

There's no official information from Blackberry on Ghost; however, the Canadian smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the successor of BlackBerry KEYone in the following weeks. BlackBerry KEY2 will also sport the iconic BlackBerry keyboard with some modern touches. Check out everything about the upcoming BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone for the Indian market.

BlackBerry KEY2 specifications



BlackBerry KEY2 bestows a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under its hood, the device makes use of a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone comes in two variants - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both variants have expandable storage support up to 256GB.

The device features a physical QWERTY keyboard, which is touch-enabled. It can serve as a trackpad and has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the space bar. There is a new Speed key in the keyboard to allow a shortcut access to a slew of apps and features. The company claims that the Speed Key can be pressed along with any of the customizable 52 shortcuts to access frequently used apps instantly, call a contact marked as favorite, and more.

BlackBerry KEY2 sports two 12MP sensors and dual-tone LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with display flash. The smartphone boots Android 8.1 Oreo topped with BlackBerry Launcher and apps such as BlackBerry Hub. The connectivity aspects include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. A 3500mAh battery powers the device from within along with Quick Charge 3.0.

