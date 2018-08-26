BlackBerry KEY2 LE video teaser out ahead of August 30 launch

We are just a few days ahead of the IFA 2018 trade fair in Berlin. As we are nearing the tech expo, there is concrete evidence regarding the launch date of the next BlackBerry smartphone. A new teaser that has surfaced online suggests that the upcoming BlackBerry KEY2 LE will be unveiled at the IFA 2018 expo, which is all set to kickstart in a few more days.

The video teaser has been posted by the official Twitter handle of BlackBerry Mobile. The teaser shows almost the full rear design of the smartphone except for the camera. Though the teaser doesn't shed light on the camera that this smartphone will use, the earlier reports have tipped at the presence of a 13MP single camera at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera.

August 30 launch date

Already TCL sent out media invites for an event to happen on August 30, which is just a few days from now. At the event, there are speculations that the next BlackBerry smartphone could be unveiled.

Expected BlackBerry KEY2 LE specifications

Just like the previously launched device, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE is also expected to flaunt a physical QWERTY keyboard. And, the space bar of the keyboard is expected to double as the fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is believed to flaunt a 4.5-inch display with an almost FHD resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels. The smaller screen size and resolution make sense as there will be a keyboard on the device.

Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is expected to be paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. At the rear, the BlackBerry smartphone is likely to house a dual-camera setup with 13MP and 5MP sensors. The selfie camera is also said to be a 5MP module. The whole package is expected to be backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Given that the smartphone doesn't bundle impressive specifications as the current generation flagship models, we can expect it to be priced reasonably without being too expensive. Let's wait for an official confirmation to know more regarding the BlackBerry KEY2 LE.