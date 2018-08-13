BlackBerry KEY2 LE image leaks showing SD 636, 4.5-inch display and more

Earlier it was reported that BlackBerry is gearing up to launch its KEY2 LE, and last month the phone passed through the FCC certification. In the latest leaks, a new image of the smartphone has surfaced on the web. The leaked image reveals the specification of the device, the smartphone will feature a similar 4.5-inch display with a physical QWERTY keyboard. Same like the one available on Key One and KEY2. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 636 with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone images were leaked by Android Police.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE rumored specifications

The smartphone is said to come with 4.5-inch with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels display and aspect ratio of 3:2 with 433 PPI. The KEY2 LE will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 clubbed with Adreno 509 GPU.

The smartphone will be backed by a 4GB RAM, with either 32GB or 64GB of onboard internal storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. Like its traditional KEY2 LE will also feature a 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup with a combination of a 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, 5MP secondary rear camera. However, there is no information made available about the front camera sensors. The company has expected to include the Fingerprint sensor on the space bar of the smartphone.

On the connectivity part, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE is expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS / GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio. The dimensions of the device are said to be 150.25 x 71.8 x 8.35 mm and it weighs around 156g.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is rumored to be fueled by 3,000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE is expected to come in black, red, blue, and copper colors options. It has been speculated that the company will unveil the smartphone at the IFA 2018 later this month.