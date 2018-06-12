BlackBerry KEYone gets a price cut in India; KEY2 launch likely

BlackBerry KEY2 was announced at an event in New York on June 7. Now, it looks like the smartphone is all set to be launched in India soon as its predecessor has received a price cut in the country. The BlackBerry KEYone was launched in India in August at a price point of Rs. 39,999. It has received a price cut of Rs. 6.024 taking it down to Rs. 33,975. The smartphone is listed on Amazon India at the new price along with cashback offers and EMI payment options.

The price cut of the previous generation model in India just a few days after the global announcement of the BlackBerry KEY2 hints that the latest device could be launched in the country soon. With the latest smartphone, the company has addressed the demands of those who crave to own a smartphone with a physical keyboard.

BlackBerry KEY2 is priced at $649 (approx. Rs. 43,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space as well. Given the storage and RAM capacities and its pricing, the BlackBerry smartphone with a Snapdragon 660 SoC will face rivalry from premium mid-range flagships such as OnePlus 6 using the Snapdragon 845 SoC and priced relatively lower.

BlackBerry KEY2 specifications

BlackBerry KEY2 bestows a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The smartphone has a physical keyboard and three capacitive touch buttons as on the KEYone.

As mentioned above, there are two variants and both support expandable storage up to 256GB through a microSD card. The device has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the space bar. It gets the power from a 3500mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. The device retains the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture. This camera module can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. There is an 8MP selfie camera with display flash and support for 1080p video recording.

Though the BlackBerry KEY2 is expected to arrive in India soon, it is yet to be officially confirmed by the company.