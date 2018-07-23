ENGLISH

BlackBerry KEY2 top features you should know: QWERTY keypad, dual cameras and more

Here are the highlights of the BlackBerry KEY2.

    Back in June, BlackBerry announced the KEY2 smartphone with a physical QWERTY keypad. Now, this smartphone has been launched in India for Rs. 42,990. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon starting July 31 along with enticing launch offers. Having said that let's take a look at the top features of the smartphone from below.

    BlackBerry KEY2 top features you should know

    QWERTY keypad with Speed key

    BlackBerry KEY2 bestows a physical QWERTY keypad with touch controls. The fingerprint sensor embedded into the space bar key. The keypad has larger keys than that of the KEYone. Also, there are touch sensors to respond to the gestures. What's interesting is the presence of a new Speed key to let users allow a shortcut access to frequently used apps and features. You can launch any app instantly by holding the Speed key and the assigned app's key to launch your favorite apps.

    Dual cameras at the rear

    BlackBerry KEY2 comes with a dual-camera arrangement at its rear. The setup includes two 12MP sensors along with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. These sensors have f/1.8 and f/2.6 aperture respectively. There is support for 4K recording support at 60fps as well. The selfie camera of 8MP resolution comes with screen flash and FHD video recording support.

    Rugged design

    The smartphone is touted to be quite rugged and durable as it features 7000 series aluminum build. It is complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass at the front as well. The rear panel has a textured diamond grip, which makes it non-slippery when the device is held.

    Security features

    This smartphone from BlackBerry comes with a slew of privacy and security features. It does have the usual aspects such as DTEK, BlackBerry Hub, Password Keeper, and more. These add to the fingerprint sensor on board.

    Other features

    The device comes with connectivity aspects such as NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a 3500mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. Notably, this smartphone is a hardware prowess as it features 6GB RAM on board to handle the multitasking capabilities seamlessly.

