BlackBerry KEYone goes on sale today via Amazon India

BlackBerry KEYone was launched in India in the last week for a price tag of Rs. 39,990. Today, this smartphone goes on sale exclusively via Amazon India.

Amazon India has started selling the device with attractive offers and deals. You can buy it with an exchange offer too and get up to Rs. 21,630 discount on the purchase. Besides this, you can avail up to 75GB additional Vodafone data (both new and existing users and prepaid and postpaid connections). Also, there is an offer for the American Express credit card transactions offering up to Rs. 4,000 bonus points.

The USP of the BlackBerry KEYone is its classic physical QWERTY keyboard, which is uncommon in the Android smartphone market. In addition to this, the smartphone is preloaded with security and productivity apps from BlackBerry in order make it suitable for enterprise users. Moreover, the KEYone carries the credits of being the first dual SIM smartphone from the company for the Indian market.

To refresh on the other details about the BlackBerry KEYone, this smartphone features a soft textured rear cover and a metal frame. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the space bar key of the physical QWERTY keyboard. The keypad is smart as the keys are programmed to launch specific apps or contacts.

The BlackBerry KEYone bestows a 4.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 3:2 and Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under its hood, there is a 2.5GHz octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device makes use of a 3505mAh battery with support for the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

There is a 12MP main snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, dual tone LED flash and EIS and an 8MP selfie camera with an 84-degree wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture on the BlackBerry KEYone. Also, the smartphone has standard connectivity aspects including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.