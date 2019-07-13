Bluetooth SIG Reveals A New Oppo CPH1931 Phone With 6.5-Inch Display, 5,000 mAh battery, And More News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

While Oppo is currently on the go to launch its K3 smartphone on July 19 in India, a new Oppo phone has come into the picture via Bluetooth SIG. As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, this new phone has a model number: CPH1931. That comes with a 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and more. Let's have a look what we know so far of this mysterious device.

Oppo CPH1931 Phone Specifications

According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the latest Oppo CPH1931 smartphone sports a 6.5- inch display with HD+ resolution. However, there is no further information on whether the device has a notch or not. The listing reveals, the latest handset is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon SM6125 SoC, which is based on the 11nm chipset. The processor is coupled with Adreno 610 GPU for gaming.

Connectivity aspects on board the Oppo CPH1931 phone are Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11ac. The Bluetooth SIG listing disclosed that the handset is going to be the first Oppo smartphone, to come equipped with an enormous 5,000mAh battery capacity. But the situation remains obscured, as to whether the backup will come with fast charging or not.

According to the listing, the revealed smartphone appears to be a mid-range Oppo handset. However, we will have to wait for further leaks and revelation, for the complete details of the CPH1931.

Oppo K3 Specifications, Expected Price In India

Some users must have now become quite aware of the Oppo CPH1931 smartphone revelation. In addition, the users must and should also know that the Oppo K3 smartphone is going to launch in India on July 19, which will be exclusively available for sale via Amazon. The device sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution without a notch.

Oppo K3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM, Adreno 616 GPU, and 256GB internal storage. On the optics front, the device comes with a 16MP and a 2MP dual camera module. At the front, it has a 16MP camera. The phone comes with more connectivity options.

The K3 is fitted with a 3,765mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support and runs Android 9(Pie) topped with ColorOS 6.0. The Oppo K3 price in India is expected to start at an approx Rs. 16,100(CNY 1,599) for 6GB/64GB base variant. Approximately Rs. 19,100(CNY 1,899) and Rs. 23,200(CNY 2,299) for 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variant.

(source)

Best Mobiles in India