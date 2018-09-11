You can buy Samsung Galaxy Note9 starting Rs. 61,900 via Paytm Mall

Samsung Galaxy Note9, the flagship smartphone was launched in India in August for Rs. 67,900 and Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB and 512GB storage variants respectively. If you wanted to grab hold of the device but felt it too expensive, then you can choose to buy the same via Paytm Mall as the portal offers attractive discounts on the smartphone right now.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 offers

Paytm Mall offers exchange and upgrade offers and you can avail the same if plan to exchange your old smartphone for the Galaxy Note9. This way, you can get up to 9% cashback on the smartphone (check out first impressions) that will bring down its price.

Going by the same, you can buy the base variant with 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 61,900 and get Rs. 6,000 cashback. Likewise, the high-end variant with 512GB storage space will be available with a cashback of approximately Rs. 9,000.

In order to get this cashback, you need to use the coupon code NOTE9 while you check out the order. And, the cashback will be credited in 12 days of the shipment of the order directly to your Paytm wallet. This cashback can be used to make mobile or DTH recharge, bill payments and more.

No cost EMI payment

The Galaxy Note9 can be purchased with no cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 9,951 per month for 9 months for the 512GB variant and starting from Rs. 7,958 for 9 months for the 128GB variant.

Do keep in mind that there is an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,900. You can avail the maximum discount as the exchange bonus only if you exchange a high-end smartphone that is at a good condition. Notably, the exchange bonus depends on the brand, model, age and condition of the device.

For the uninitiated, Samsung launched the smartphone with a slew of attractive launch offers. The device was launched with instant cashback, attractive exchange discount, and no cost EMI as well. Also, there is an Airtel EMI plan for those who are interested in upgrading to this flagship device from the company.