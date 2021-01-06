Can Poco F2 Keep Up With The Expectations? News oi-Vivek

Poco India recently teased the possible launch of the Poco F2 -- the successor to the one of a kind Poco F1, the first smartphone from the Poco brand. Though Poco has released multiple mid-range smartphones in India in the last few months, it is yet to talk about one of the most expected smartphones of 2020 -- the Poco F2.

It's Always Difficult To Make A Successor To A Successful Product

The Poco F1 was a smartphone of its own class. It was a smartphone with flagship specifications that just cost over Rs. 20,000 in India. In fact, even at the time of launch, the Poco F1 was the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Poco F1 had everything a good-performance smartphone should have, a flagship processor, 1080p notch display, a Sony camera, a big battery with fast charging, and a great software experience with an easy-to-unlock bootloader.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!



Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.



While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

Making A Flagship Phone In 2021 Is A Lot Expensive

A flagship phone in 2021 is expected to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which itself could cost almost as the Poco F1 itself. Then, there are other components like display, and every Poco F2 enthusiast is either expecting an AMOLED display or a high-refresh-rate display, or both. And these features will drive up the price of the Poco F2 for sure.

According to rumors, the Poco F2 could feature a mid-range SoC, probably a chipset from the Snapdragon 700 series, probably to drive down the price of the smartphone.

Even with that, we cannot expect the price of the Poco F2 to be less than Rs. 20,000. As leaks suggest that the phone will have an AMOLED display, a big battery, and a high-resolution camera sensor. On top of that, Poco's parent company, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 10i and definitely doesn't want to sabotage the sales of the same.

Amidst all these leaks and speculations, the Poco F2 might finally launch in 2021 (probably in the first half), and it is likely to disappoint at least some percentage of the Poco F2 enthusiasts.

Best Mobiles in India