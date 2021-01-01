Poco F2 Officially Teased Via Tweet: Could Be First Poco Phone Of 2021 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco smartphones like the Poco X2, Poco M2, Poco C3, and so on debuted as a vibrant range of smartphones in 2020. While the Poco F2 Pro debuted alongside, fans have been eager to see the Poco F2. From the looks of it, the Poco F2 could be seeing the light of day this year, maybe sooner than thought!

Poco F2 Teased, Officially

The latest tweet from Poco looks back at the company's achievement in 2020, highlighting that it sold over 1,000,000 Poco smartphones over the year. The tweet also emphasized that it aims for bigger achievements in 2021, which could indicate a product expansion to include TWS earbuds and even laptops.

Additionally, the video also thanked customers for relying on the brand, and subtlely teased the Poco F2. If one wasn't quick enough, they could have missed the silent glimpse of the Poco F2 in the tweet! We grabbed a screenshot of it, confirming that the company could indeed be launching the Poco F2 this year.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level!



Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.



While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

Poco F2: What To Expect

There are a lot of speculations about the upcoming Poco F2, though none of it has been confirmed yet. According to an unofficial group named Xiaomi Telegram, Poco F2 could be the first device from the company to launch in 2021. The leaks suggest the upcoming smartphone could be a mid-range smartphone, unlike its predecessor - the Poco F1.

Leaks reveal the Poco F2, with the model number K9A, has a codename Courbet. The phone apparently will flaunt an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. A 4,250 mAh battery is said to fuel the smartphone, which could also include reverse charging and fast charging features. The global variant of the Poco F2 will also support NFC.

The camera setup is still under wraps, but it could feature an ultra-wide-angle lens, a wide-angle sensor, and a depth lens. Several features are still unclear and haven't been leaked. For one, we don't know the display size of the upcoming phone. The Snapdragon 732G chipset is said to power the phone, but it hasn't been confirmed yet. None of these speculations haven't been confirmed and we advise taking it with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India