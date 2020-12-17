Poco M3 India Variant Receives TUV Rheinland Certification; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco seems all set to bring the Poco M3 for the Indian masses which was launched globally last month. The Indian variant of the handset with model number M2010J19CI has received TUV Rheinland certification, spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The certification listing also includes a few more regional variants of the handset.

POCO M3 Indian variant has also received the TUV Rheinland certification. Launch imminent.#POCO #POCOM3 pic.twitter.com/sSENSEiAOu — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 17, 2020

To recall, the Poco M3 retails for $149 (approx. Rs. 11,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and $169 (approx. Rs. 12.500) for the high-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Poco M3 made its debut in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue shades.

Poco M3 Features

The Poco M3 is launched with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device gets its power from the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and it is backed up by a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the handset has a triple-rear lens setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you will get an 8MP front-facing camera. On the connectivity front, the Poco M3 includes 4G LTE, dual-band WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Poco M3 In India

The price of the Poco M3 in India will fall around Rs. 12,000. The huge battery, 48MP primary lens will be the best-selling point for the handset. The launch timeline can be expected for Q1 2021; however, the company has not shared any word on this. We can expect to get more details on the same in the coming days.

