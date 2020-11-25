Poco M3 Announced: Top Features Of Latest Budget Smartphone Detailed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Poco M3 was announced at a global event as teased by the company. This latest budget smartphone from the company features a triple-camera arrangement at its rear and a massive 6000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. Also, there are many other notable highlights that we see in rivals in the same price segment.

Poco M3 Price And Availability

The Poco M3 has been unveiled in three color options including Power Black, Poco Yellow and Cool Blue. The device is priced at $149 (approx. Rs. 11,000) for the entry-level variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. On the other hand, there is a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at $169 (approx. Rs. 12.500).

The Poco M3 will be available for purchase from November 27 during Black Friday at a discount of $20. Notably, we are yet to know when the company intends to bring the Poco M3 to the Indian market.

Poco M3: Top Features

Talking about the specifications and features, the Poco M3 is one of the best smartphones in its price bracket with impressive features. Take a look at the highlighted features from below.

48MP Triple Rear Cameras

The Poco M3 bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear with the three sensors stacked vertically along with the LED flash beside them within a rectangular camera module at the top left corner. This camera setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP 4cm secondary macro sensor and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.

At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the 6.53-inch FHD+ Dotdrop LCD display. There is a screen-to-body ratio of 90.34% and Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well.

Hardware Capabilities

The Poco M3 makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC based on the 11nm process. It is paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

6000mAh Battery

The Poco M3 is fueled by a capacious 6000mAh battery teamed up with 18W fast charging support. Unlike many other budget smartohones, the 18W fast charger is bundled within the box.

Other Features

Detailing on the other features, the Poco M3 is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IR sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The other aspects of the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone runs Android 10 topped with the latest iteration of its custom skin, MIUI 12.

