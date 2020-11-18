Poco M3 Specifications Revealed: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco has confirmed the launch of the Poco M3 for November 24. The phone with model number Poco M2010J19CG recently visited the Geekbench platform. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a video of the upcoming Poco M3, detailing the features of the phone. As per the company's tweet, the launch will take place through a virtual event at 5:30 pm IST on November 24.

Everything We Know So Far About Poco M3

As per the info via Mukul Sharma, the Poco M3 a 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. For the cameras, the phone is believed to feature a triple-lens setup which will offer a 48MP main lens. The resolution of the other sensors and front-camera is still under wraps. However, the phone is listed with an 8MP front sensor on the Geekbench platform.

The Poco M3 is said to pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Furthermore, the phone will come with 4GB RAM, dual-speaker. However, the storage configuration is yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, the Geekbench listing revealed that the phone will run Android 10 OS with MIUI custom skin. The phone is also listed to measure 162.29 x 77.24 x 9.6mm dimensions and weigh 196 grams. On the connectivity front, it might include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Moreover, the features of the Poco M3 are identical to the upcoming Redmi Note 10 4G which suggests the Poco M3 might debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10. The Redmi Note 10 was also spotted on TENAA and it is likely to launch soon in China. So, the Poco M3 could launch globally as the Redmi Note 10. However, there is no word about the India launch of the Poco M3.

