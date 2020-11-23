Poco M3 Official Teaser Reveals Design, Features Like Snapdragon 662 Chipset News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco M3 is one of the most anticipated smartphones, set to launch tomorrow (November 24) in the European market. The rumor mill is swamped with several reports about the upcoming smartphone. Now, the company has put all speculations to rest by officially teasing (and confirming) the features of the Poco M3.

Poco M3 Teased

Poco has confirmed several features on the Poco M3, including the display, processor, and battery details. For one, the Poco M3 will be drawing power from the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. The default storage options are still under wraps, which will also determine the price of the smartphone.

Other details including the design and the display. The Poco M3 will flaunt a 6.53-inch FHD_ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The design of the new smartphone is quite similar to other Poco smartphones, including the textured rear panel and the Poco branding.

However, the officially teased poster shows a unique rectangular block that houses the rear cameras and the Poco branding. Speaking of cameras, the Poco M3 will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter. For now, the other camera sensors, including the selfie camera details haven't been revealed. The rear camera panel also includes the LED flash.

Adding to the features reveals, the Poco M3 will also include a large 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone will likely run Android 10 out-of-the-box with MIUI 12 and Poco Launcher. The poster also reveals three color options for the Poco M3 - black, yellow, and blue.

Poco M3 Launch: What To Expect

Poco is a brand known for a premium mid-range smartphone. The price of the upcoming Poco M3 is expected to be under Rs. 20K, though it's hard to be certain at the moment. Moreover, there's no mention of the Poco M3 making it to other markets, including India. That said, the phone was spotted at the SIRIM certification in Malaysia, which confirms it would arrive in the Asia smartphone market. However, it could take a while before it hits India.

Best Mobiles in India