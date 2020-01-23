Cashify Republic Day Sale On Nokia Smartphones: Offers, Eligible Devices And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Cashify, the popular platform to sell used smartphones has teamed up with HMD Global on account of the Republic Day Sale. As a result, there is an option for buyers to get attractive discounts on Nokia smartphones. Notably, this sale is meant to benefit both existing Nokia users and users of devices from other brands.

The Cashify Republic Day Sale will go live from January 19 to 26 via the official Nokia e-store. During this sale, buyers who upgrade to a new Nokia smartphone will get attractive discounts and offers that they haven't seen before.

Cashify Republic Day Sale Offers

During the Cashify Republic Day Sale offers, buyers who exchange their old smartphone in favor of a Nokia smartphone will get an additional value of Rs. 1,000 on the listed price of the device. For instance, if your phone is available for an exchange value of Rs. 4,000, then you will get an exchange value of Rs. 5,000.

Nokia Smartphones Eligible For Offer

Only select Nokia smartphones will be eligible for the Cashiify Republic Day Sale. The Nokia 7.2 variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM configurations, Nokia 6.2 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, Nokia 2.3 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM will be available on discount. Even the Nokia 2.2 with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM will be put up on offer.

How To Avail Cashify Republic Day Sale

To avail the Cashify Republic Day Sale offer, you need to visit the official Nokia e-store and choose the specific phone that you wish to purchase. Remember that the model you choose should be eligible for the additional discount.

Now, choose the 'Buy Now' option to get the 'Exchange offer available' screen. Once you hit on 'Start Exchange', you will be redirected to the Cashify page where you will have to key in the details of your used phone. After seeing the final exchange value for the current device, you can proceed to pay and make the purchase.

A Cashify executive will arrive at your doorstep to collect your phone and the exchange amount will be transferred to you.

Best Mobiles in India