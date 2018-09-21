ENGLISH

Cat B35 rugged feature phone with IP68 rating announced: Features, specifications and more

Cat B35 runs on KaiOS

    Caterpiller or Cat has launched a new rugged feature phone, which is water and dust resistance and can also withstand accidental drops and shocks. The Cat B35 was initially showcased at IFA 2018, and now the company has unveiled additional details about the product.

    Price and availability of Cat B35

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Cat B35 rugged feature phone. The phone will be available from early October in select markets. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the Cat B35 in India.

    Unique features of Cat B35

     

    • IP68 certification for water and dust resistance
    • MIL-810G compliant
    • Based on KaiOS (likely to support WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook)
    • Extended battery life

     

    Cat B35 specifications

    The "highlight" feature of the Cat B35 is the durability. The phone can withstand water up to 1.2 meters up to 35 minutes, and the phone is made with the high-strength materials, so, the phone can survive drops up to 1.8 meters without any case or additional protection. The Cat B35 is also MIL-810G compliant so that it can withstand extreme temperature (cold, hot, saline, humidity, and vibration).

    Coming back to the tech-specifications of the Cat B35, the smartphone has a 3.4-inch colored IPS LCD screen with scratch resistance glass protection offering QVGA resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 dual is the processor the powers the Cat B35 with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB internal storage. The internal storage of the phone is expandable via a micro SD card slot.

    Regarding connectivity, the device is now 4G LTE enabled, so, the device can be used with a 4G sim card with high-speed internet connectivity. The phone also offers other connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Cat B35 has a 2300 mAh battery, which can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

    Lastly, the phone is based on KaiOS and comes with Google apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search and YouTube. With the future software update, the company might also include support for Facebook, and Whatsapp.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
