CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series SoCs Unveiled For Mid-Range 5G Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

MediaTek, the Taiwanese semiconductor company launched the Dimensity 800 Series chips for the premium mid-range 5G-enabled smartphones at the CES 2020 tech show in Las Vegas. This new series of chips are powerful SoCs that have integrated 5G modems. It has been announced that the first devices featuring this new series of SoCs will be launched in the first half of this year.

The company stated that it has already launched the more powerful Dimensity 1000 series targeted at the flagship 5G smartphones. Now, it has targeted the mid-range market with the launch of the new Dimensity 800 series chipsets.

MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series SoCs

The Dimensity 800 series will power the premium mid-range devices with 5G support. These devices will offer features and performance that are on par with those of the flagship devices but at relatively more affordable price points. The single-chip solutions are touted to provide an unrivaled combination of multimedia, connectivity, AI and imaging innovations within the ultra-efficient chip based on the 7nm process.

The Dimensity 800 series chips integrate the company's 5G modem in a single compact design. It delivers significant platform power savings as compared to the alternatives with two chips. The Dimensity 800 series is designed to provide support to dual-mode 5G, which is both standalone and non-standalone sub-6GHz networks. It also comes with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in addition to carrier aggregation (2CC CA).

It is an octa-core SoC featuring four ARM Cortex A76 cores that are clocked at up to 2GHz and four ARM Cortex A55 cores with similar clock speed. It comes with four Dimensity 1000 class GPU IP cores along with the company's HyperEngine gaming tech.

It comes with an APU 3.0 unit onboard that can process AI-specific tasks. Also, the SoC supports up to 64MP camera sensors, large multi-camera options including 32MP + 16MP combinations, 90Hz FHD displays, and multi-frame 4K video HDR capabilities.

Our Take On MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series

Recent reports claim that there will be an increase in the number of affordable 5G smartphones in the market, thanks to the affordable chipsets from companies such as MediaTek and Qualcomm. Having said that, we can expect smartphone makers to come forward to reveal what they have got to roll out their sleeves in the coming months.

