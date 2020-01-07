CES 2020: World’s First Ever Phone Call Made Over Blockchain Infrastructure News oi-Rohit Arora

After creating waves at IFA 2019, the Singapore based startup- Pundi X has now demonstrated the company's Blockchain powered smartphone at the ongoing CES 2020. Priced at USD 599 (Rs. 43,000), the blockchain-powered device is set to be up for pre-order on Indiegogo on January 7 at 9am PST with early bird discounts.

Blok on Blok (BOB) is touted as the world's first working Blockchain device. It works on a special operating system called f(x) or Function X OS which is claimed to ensure the utmost privacy of its users. The company mentions that the OS empowers BOB users to access the Function X ecosystem, thus every call, text, or action made online, either through a browser or an app is decentralized.

The highlight of the BOB demonstration was the first-ever phone call made on the decentralized network. Pundi X gave a demo where the tech startup made the world's first ever phone call over the blockchain infrastructure. The call was made following a process where every bit of data was executed on the Function X blockchain ecosystem, thus ensuring high-level security.

As the blockchain mode of f(x) OS does not require a centralized service provider or carrier, the more BOBs that have been deployed in the world would mean a stronger decentralized Function X ecosystem. In simple words, no centralized service providers will be able to keep users' data while using their services.

Pundi X Blok on Blok device consists of Five Components that work together to decentralize user applications, websites that user's access and other data forms such as calls and texts.

Following Are The Components To Ensure Security

• Function X OS

• Function X Blockchain

• Function X IPFS

• FXTP Protocol

• Function X Docker

Interestingly, BOB can also be used as a traditional device. It is developed with a function that allows users to switch between blockchain mode and traditional mode. The traditional mode of the device runs on Android 9 Pie. BOB follows a customizable design approach to prioritize users' needs.

Each unit of BOB comes with the MOD Assembly Kit, which comprises of detachable parts such as motherboards, display screens, cameras, audio speakers that make up the XPhone's external look. The blockchain-powered device uses a highly modular design encased in a toughened body that features a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port and a down-firing speaker.

