IFA 2019: World's First Blockchain Powered Phone Gives Users Complete Control Over Data

Singapore based Cryptocurrency startup- Pundi X has unveiled a fully-functional Blockchain powered smartphone at IFA 2019. Named as Blok on Blok (BOB), the handset is touted as the world's first working Blockchain device where every bit of data will be executed on the Function X blockchain ecosystem.

The price of Pundi X BOB starts at USD 599 it will be available on Kickstar crowdfunding platform. For now, the startup is producing only 5,000 units of BOB handset that will serve as prototypes before they become available for retail purchase.

I will be surprised if a single unit manages to make it to the Indian market. Just last month a Government Committee recommended a total ban on cryptocurrency in India. An inter-ministerial committee (IMC) suggested outlawing private cryptocurrencies in India.

Coming back to Pundi X BOB, unlike regular smartphones that use a centralized service platform, the blockchain based handset work on a decentralized blockchain network. The startup informed that no centralized service providers will be able to keep users' data while using their services.

What this means is that the Blockchain powered smartphone secures your calls, text and every other form of digital service by decentralizing the data, giving it a layer of privacy and security.

How BOB Works?

The blockchain developer has designed the BOB handset to allow users to seamlessly switch between blockchain mode and Android mode. The decentralized blockchain mode will run on the open source f(x) OS and will contain all of BOB's decentralized processes.

The regular Android mode will resemble the traditional Android-powered devices. When used in the regular Android mode, BOB will offer an Android 9 based user-interface.

Pundi X Blok on Blok device essentially consists of five components; Function X OS, Function X Blockchain, Function X IPFS, FXTP Protocol, and the Function X Docker. These components work together to decentralize user applications, websites that user's access and other data forms such as calls and texts.

Each and every BOB phone will function as a node of the chain. It will not only serve as the gateway to this Blockchain Internet, but will also play an integral part in keeping the entire network active.

Customizable Design

The blockchain powered smartphone follows a customizable design approach to represent how it prioritizes users' needs. Each unit of BOB will come with the MOD Assembly Kit, which consists of detachable parts that make up the XPhone's external look. You can even add external accessories to make the phone uniquely yours.

The pictures suggest a highly modular design encased in a toughened body. The smartphone comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port and a downfiring speaker. We are yet to get official information about the full specifications of the Pundi X's BOB smartphone.

Overall, the Singapore based startup has used the IFA 2019 stage to give a sneak peek of a world powered entirely by blockchain technology. Blockchain enthusiasts can now purchase a device that will give them full control over their data as everything is executed with the expectations of immutability and transparency.

The BOB device will provide end-to-end encryption to its users for a fully decentralized framework. If you are blockchain enthusiasts, you must check the Pundi X BOB smartphone.

