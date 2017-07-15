Check out the leaked pictures of Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus

By now, we have seen a lot of leaked pictures of Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus. Today, an image containing both the devices has emerged online via Phone Arena.

As you can see from the image, the phones are lying side by side. The size difference between the handsets is clearly visible. The Meizu Pro 7 is in Silver color, while its larger Plus variant is in Silver. As expected, both the smartphones are featuring the much-hyped secondary ticker screen on their rear panel. Moreover, the secondary display on Meizu Pro Plus has apparently got support for playing Pac Man as well.

Talking about other details, both the devices seem to sport dual rear cameras accompanied by dual LED flash. The camera sensors are placed horizontally. Also, there is the Meizu logo placed vertically. As for authenticity, we can't say for sure, but the render doesn't look fake to us.

Going by the rumors, both Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Pro 7 Plus are expected to come with the same specs sheet, the exception being the dimensions. The Pro 7 is likely to sport a 5.2-inch 1080p display while the Pro 7 Plus will feature a 5.7-inch 2K Samsung AMOLED display.

However, a latest report suggests that the Meizu Pro 7 Plus is to be powered by Samsung's new Exynos 8895 processor, while a MediaTek Helio X30 chip will power the Meizu Pro 7.

The memory aspect will be taken care of by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. There will also be a large 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In addition to this, the phones are likely to run on Meizu's own Flyme OS that is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.