Meizu Pro 7 Plus rumored to feature an Exynos 8895 chip

Meizu's upcoming flagship Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus were tipped to launch on July 7. Disappointing the smartphone enthusiasts, the company made no announcements on that day. Nonetheless, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus will get launched within this month.

This is why the rumors regarding the smartphone seem to be never-ending. Especially, the secondary display on the rear panel of the device is the main topic of these leaks. However, there has been a lot of confusion regarding its processor as well. Last week we told you that the Meizu Pro 7 Plus will come with a Helio X30 chipset under its hood. Now, a report has come up that suggests otherwise.

The Chinese website My Drivers claims that instead of the Helio X30 SoC, the Meizu flagship will be powered by Samsung Exynos 8895 chip. While most of the reports till now have pointed towards a Helio X30 chip, the possibility of the Meizu Pro 7 Plus carrying an Exynos chipset doesn't sound absurd.

Meizu has earlier employed Exynos chips on its handsets. For example, the Meizu Pro 6 Plus features an Exynos 8890 processor. However, the phone was launched long after Samsung released the flagship chipset.

In this case, the Pro 7 Plus is said to pack the Exynos 8895 a couple of months after it was released. According to the website, this information is obtained from a Meizu store employee. Since we can't give you the guarantee of authenticity, it is up to you what you want to believe.