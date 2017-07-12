Check out the LG Q6 in these new videos

Yesterday, LG officially unveiled the LG Q6. As we have mentioned in the previous article, the smartphones come in three memory variants; LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a.

Talking about the similarities, All the LG Q6 variants sport a 5.5-inch display that delivers a full HD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels along with a pixel density of 442 ppi. One of the most highlighted features of these phones is their FullVision display with narrow bezels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Just hours after the unveiling, LG released two videos showing off the design and FullVision display of the smartphones.

The first video shows the LG Q6 in many poses using various video effects. While the second video uses a pair of glasses to show how the FullVision display provides a more inclusive view, with attractive colors.

Speaking of other specifications, Under the hood, the smartphones come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset. Storage wise, the LG Q6+ features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The LG Q6 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage.

Lastly, being a low-end model, the LG Q6a offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. On the optics front, the smartphones adorn a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a single LED flash light. Likewise, there is a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera at the front that is equipped with a face recognition sensor.

As for the software, the handsets run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with LG's UX 6.0 layer on top. Powering the devices is a non-removable 3000mAh battery.

On the connectivity front, the options offered by the LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a include LTE/3G/2G data connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, v4.2 Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-B 2.0.