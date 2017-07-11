LG V30 360-degree video based on CAD renders shows no secondary display

Going by the rumors, LG will exhibit the smartphone at the IFA 2017 tech trade show that is starting from September 1. So it is speculated that the LG V30 will get unveiled a day before that.

By now, we have already seen a couple of concept video of the LG V30. Being the next flagship device, the smartphone is naturally being the subject of many leaks and rumors as well. Now after 'DBS Designing' and 'Concept Render', 'OnLeaks' has also released a concept video of the LG V30 on behalf of mysmartprice.com. The video is made based on the CAD renders of the smartphone.

Notably, the video shows the device from all its sides and it looks stunning. Of course, it is just a concept video, but we would be more than happy if the actual LG V30 ends up looking like this.

The concept model sports a USB Type-C port and an external speaker grill on its bottom side. Going against the current trend, the smartphone also features a 3.5mm standard audio jack on its top. The right side of the device doesn't bear anything, while the left edge holds the power button and the volume rocker.

Talking of the rear panel, you can see a horizontally stacked dual camera setup, which is accompanied by a LED flash on its right. There is also a fingerprint scanner placed at the center of the concept LG V30. Other than that, the V30 branding can be seen at the bottom of the rear panel.

Coming to the most important point, the concept video shows the LG V30 without the company's signature secondary ticker screen. This is because many reports have been suggesting that LG has decided to scrap the secondary screen on its next flagship due to some factors. Moreover, it seems like the smartphone will have a display of about 6-inch and there will be minimal bezels around it.