LG Q6, Q6+ and Q6a announced; features Snapdragon 435, Android Nougat

Ending all the speculations, the LG Q6 aka the LG Mini has finally been announced officially. Interestingly, the handset comes in three different memory variants: LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a.

So what are the differences between all these handsets? We will find out but let's find out the similarities first. All the LG Q6 variants sport a 5.5-inch display that delivers a full HD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels along with a pixel density of 442 ppi. Both the chassis and edge of the screen are curved a bit. LG has also used 7000 series aluminum frame along the edges of the LG Q6 phones.

As you can from the images, keeping in line with the recent trends the LG Q6 models come with minimal bezels. Under the hood, the smartphones come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset. Storage wise, the LG Q6+ features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The LG Q6 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage. Lastly, being a low-end model, the LG Q6a offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space.

Speaking of optics, the smartphones adorn a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a single LED flash light. Likewise, there is a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera at the front that is equipped with a face recognition sensor.

Contrary to the rumors, the LG Q6 models do not have a fingerprint sensor, which is quite unusual. As for the software, the handsets run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with LG's UX 6.0 layer on top. Powering the devices is a non-removable 3000mAh battery.

On the connectivity front, the options offered by the LG Q6, LG Q6+ and LG Q6a include LTE/3G/2G data connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, v4.2 Bluetooth, NFC and USB Type-B 2.0.

These three phones measure 142.5×69.3×8.1 mm and weigh 149 grams. The LG Q6+ is available in colors like Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Marine. The LG Q6 comes in colors such as Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold. The color variants of LG Q6a are Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Terra Gold.

Coming to the pricing and availability factor, LG is yet to announce the pricing of its recently unveiled phones. While for availability, the devices are expected to go on sale in Asia first from August and eventually they will be available in other markets as well.