Chinese firms come together to show support for Huawei

According to a new report via Nikkei Asian Review, many Chinese firms are offering incentives to their employees to buy Huawei products. Some companies have even simply gifted their employees Huawei smartphones.

These aren't just incentives but a part of broader initiative showing support for Huawei, one of the leading firms in China. Unfortunately, Huawei has had a rough year, and these fellow companies that specialize in tech sectors to breweries, have come together to show their support.

Many firms are encouraging their employees to purchase Huawei-made products. For instance, display equipment maker Shenzhen Yidaheng Technology will cover 18 percent of the price, while communications service company Fuchun Technology is gifting between 100 and 500 yuan to each of its 200 employees who purchase a Huawei smartphone before the end on 2018.

Moreover, electronics maker Shanghai Youluoke Electronic and Technology is subsidizing two Huawei phones for each of its employees, which basically means free phones for everyone. Besides, a brewery in Henan Province has something for both employees and customers. The firm will provide free alcohol worth 30 percent to people who present their receipt for a Huawei device.

While all these offers sound generous, some of the companies took it a notch far. In order to give a supporting hand to Huawei, Menpad, a Shenzhen-based components maker announced that employees will be charged if they buy the iPhones. The reports also said that the company will charge a penalty equivalent to the cost of the iPhone. It is said that the penalty will be deducted from their salaries.

Well, the reason behind these firms are targetting Apple, and not other brands is because Apple is based out of the US, whereas other competitors such as Samsung, LG, Xiaomi aren't. And many of the recent troubles for Huawei stem from a deteriorating relationship with the US.

The US government has banned all Huawei products citing security concerns and is encouraging other countries to do so. As of now, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and France have either banned or will ban Huawei products in the coming days.