ColorOS 12 Screenshots Leaked: Based On Android 12 OS?

olorOS 12, which was once infamous for its UI and UX, has come a long way in the last few years. ColorOS 11 is currently one of the best custom Android implementations, and Oppo might soon announce the ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 OS.

ColorOS currently serves as a base for OxygenOS and Realme UI, and it is likely to continue with ColorOS 12. The update is likely to be available for the select Oppo smartphones, starting with the Oppo Find X3 flagship offering, and the beta version is likely to go live, given the leak.

What To Expect From ColorOS 12?

As said before, unlike the MIUI, which is based on various versions of Android, ColorOS 12 will be completely based on Android 12 OS and the company is likely to release the update in batches, starting with the newer high-end models to even entry-level smartphones.

The fact that the stock Android 12 has introduced some major changes, we can expect to see some of them in the ColorOS 12 as well. As we all known, features like third-party themes and customizations are already baked into the ColorOS 11, hence we can expect to see some new icons, wallpapers, and some minor design changes on the ColorOS 12 when compared to ColorOS 11.

According to the leak, the ColorOS 12 comes with a new notification panel, which does resemble the notification panel on the MIUI 12.5 with a large-sized volume and brightness control panel. The leak also suggests that the ColorOS 12 will be more vibrant and colorful when compared to ColorOS 11, which is again a synonym to the name itself.

Just like most software updates, ColorOS 12 might not bring any performance improvement. However, it should introduce some new features, which should make the phone feel a lot of fluid and smoother when compared to ColorOS 11. We expect that the ColorOS 12 will hit the market by Q3 2021 and most phones that Oppo has launched in 2021 should be eligible for the update.

Smartphones That Support ColorOS

The Oppo Find X3 series will be the first set of devices to receive ColorOS 12 update. Besides, phones like the Oppo Reno 5 5G Pro will also be one of the smartphones to receive this update. Phones from OnePlus and Realme are also expected to receive an update, which will be based on ColorOS 12.

