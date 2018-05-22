Comio launches its X1 Note with Face Unlock for Rs 9,999

COMIO has announced the launch of its X1 Note smartphone. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 and packs a mirror finish back cover in two color variants- royal blue and sunrise gold. With the launch of the COMIO X1 Note, the brand will be available Pan-India.

The device has a dual rear camera with 13MP + 5MP AF with Flash and front camera with 8MP. It comes bundled with a set of camera modes like portrait/ bokeh, beauty, panorama, social and night mode. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full view FHD+ 2.5D curved display. The 4G-VoLTE dual SIM X1 Note is powered by a 1.45GHz quad-core processor and has a 2,900 mAh battery.

Some of the other features include:

Android Oreo

Face Unlock feature

Intruder Selfie feature

Fingerprint sensor: pick calls, unlock the device in 0.15 seconds, click pictures, access apps

3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB

Auto Call Recording feature and Auto Call Back Reminder

Dual Account app

Support for 22 regional languages

Pop-up touch feature

WPS Office app to view all kind of documents

COMIO support: Specially designed after-sales support comprising of 1 year + 100 days warranty, one-time screen breakage warranty, 30-day replacement, a special buyback and upgrade offer allowing you to upgrade your old smartphone. The COMIO upgrade offer allows you an assured 40% return on your old COMIO phone (not more than 12 months old) which will be given if you want to upgrade your existing COMIO phone. Applicable through www.comio.in only.

Reliance Jio offer: Customers can now enjoy unlimited data and talk time offers using a COMIO smartphone. Jio customers to get Rs 2,200 cashback (44*50 Rs vouchers) at the time of 1st successful recharge of Rs 198/299 monthly plans. The offer can be redeemed from the 2nd recharge onwards.

Availability: The COMIO X1 Note will available at all key retail stores Pan-India and online platforms- Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon, ShopClues and Paytm.

Comio Factory Tour and exclusive interaction with Product Head Anil Tiwari

Meanwhile, Comio is also planning to invest Rs 500 crore in the Indian market by the end of this year. "COMIO will invest Rs 250 crore in marketing, another Rs 150 crore in R&D and manufacturing, and Rs 100 crore for sales and distribution in the Indian mobile phone market till December 2018, the agency quoted COMIO India CEO and director Sanjay Kumar Kalirona.