Comio launches X1 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,499

Comio on of Indian emerging smartphone brand has launched its Comio X1 as its new budget-smartphone. The new handset is packed with features like Bokeh Mode, Face unlock, Intruder selfie, Regional language and more. The smartphone is launched in various colour variants namely Red Hot, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black at a cost of Rs. 7,499.

Comio X1 specification

The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full View HD+ IPS display along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the Comio X1 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via MicroSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a single camera module with 13-megapixel AF rear camera. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash for selfies and video call. The handset is powered by Artificial Intelligence for Face Unlock. The camera offers AI solutions integrated with Portrait/ Bokeh mode, Smile Gesture, Face cute and Face-age photographing.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers 4G-VoLTE/ViLTE dual-SIM support. It also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

The Comio X1 is fueled by a 3050mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

Features of Comio X1

The Comio X1 comes with Venus Browser, which is a lightweight web platform for smartphone users with advanced functionalities like browsing, app store and services. Users can multi-task with this app like shopping, playing games, browsing etc. Venus is first Indian browser to support 22 regional Indian languages.

The smartphone also has 'Bike Mode' feature which will turn off all the notifications on the device when the user is riding a bike and automatically responds with the message to the caller notifying them that person is riding a bike and will call back later

Jio customers will get unlimited data and talk time offers with Comio smartphone. Jio customers will also receive a cashback of Rs 2,200 at the time of 1st successful recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 monthly plans. Idea subscriber will receive an additional 60GB of data for recharge of Rs 199 (10GB/ Month).

The COMIO X1 will be available at all retail stores and online platforms like Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon, ShopClues and Paytm.