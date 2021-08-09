Just In
Concept OnePlus 7 Camera Setup Bears Striking Resemblance To Pixel 6 Series; Who's Copying Who?
OnePlus has launched several flagship-grade smartphones in the last few years and has also introduced a new affordable smartphone series in the form of Nord. All the devices from the brand are equipped with good cameras for an enhanced photography experience. We also have seen the new Hassleband cameras with the OnePlus 9 series. A new concept phone from the company suggests the brand's new but familiar design approach for an older OnePlus unit, i.e, the OnePlus 7.
New OnePlus 7 Concept Phone In The Making?
The OnePlus 7 concept phone has been doing rounds online with a different camera design as the original variant that was introduced a few years back. The device's details have been shared at the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by one of the OnePlus' industrial designers
.
The concept OnePlus 7 images doing rounds now raises speculations of an upcoming launch. However, that isn't the case. The industrial designer has revealed that this device has been a concept design that was developed soon after the OnePlus 6's launch. Since this is an older design and the OnePlus 7 is already announced, this device might not get to see the light of the day.
Is OnePlus 7 Concept Design Same As Google Pixel 6 Series?
It was one of the concept designs which OnePlus had considered for the OnePlus 7. The camera layout of this model was a horizontal bar with four sensors that have a protruding design. This bar has a dual-tone finish with the outer surface being painted in silver and the sensor-surrounding area in black.
As the subtitle suggests, this design is similar to that of the upcoming Pixel 6 series. The rumour mill has suggested a similar design approach for both Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. But, Google has made slight changes to the existing design. The new-generation Pixel 6 smartphones have a lower number of camera sensors than the OnePlus 7. Also, the module is slightly thicker than the OnePlus unit.
Google Lacking Behind In The Design Game?
Google has opted for a design that OnePlus has already experimented with a few years ago. Now, Google might not have copied the design entirely but is introducing something which isn't out-of-the-box. Google is lacking a bit in the design game.
However, there are possibilities that we get to see this design trend on other smartphones as well going forward. Google does get some brownie points for making this design commercially available. If it becomes a trend is what remains to be seen.
