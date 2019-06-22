Just In
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus To Be Launched In India On June 26
Unlike the other Chinese brands, Coolpad isn't quite active in the Indian market of late. The last launch from the company is the Cool 3 and it went official back in February this year. Now, it looks like the company wants to expand its portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of new devices. And, it is all set to bring the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus to the country soon.
Well, the company has sent media invites for the launch of the Cool 3 Plus in New Delhi on June 26 at 11:30 AM. The invite reveals that the device will feature minimal bezels and a waterdrop notch as seen in the recent offerings from numerous brands. Notably, the previous smartphone from the company also had such a design. As of now, there is no word regarding the specifications, price and availability of this upcoming smartphone.
Coolpad Cool 3 Specifications
Talking about its predecessor - the Coolpad Cool 3, the device features narrow bezels at the sides and top and has a slim chin at its bottom. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device and dual cameras that are stacked vertically. The display on the Coolpad smartphone is a 5.71-inch HD+ panel.
Under its hood, it bestows an octa-core 1.3GHz Unisoc processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space along with support for expandable storage with a microSD card. As mentioned earlier, there are dual cameras at the rear comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 0.3MP secondary senor along with LED flash. Up front, the Cool 3 features a 5MP selfie camera.
For connectivity, the Coolpad smartphone is bundled with 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS and dual SIM slots. The entire device is fueled by a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie with bleak chances of an update to the latest iteration of the OS.
What We Think About Coolpad Cool 3 Plus
The Cool 3 was launched in India for Rs. 5,900. Given that the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is an upgraded variant, we can expect it to arrive with better specifications and a relatively higher price tag. However, we are sure that the company will have to face a tough challenge to compete against the likes of dominant brands in this category such as Xiaomi, Realme and others.
