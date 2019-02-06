ENGLISH

Coolpad Cool 3 with a water-drop notch display officially launched for Rs 5999

Coolpad Cool 3 will be available in both online and offline market

    As promised, Coolpad, the Chinese smartphone OEM has launched a new smartphone in India with fashion-centric features. The Coolpad Cool 3 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with a water-drop notch, offering higher screen to body ratio. Here is everything about the latest entry-level smartphone from Coolpad.

    Coolpad Cool 3 with a water-drop notch display officially launched

     

    Coolpad Cool 3 price and availability

    The Coolpad Cool 3 will be available on both offline and online channels from the second week of February. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo and Teal Green colors and retails for Rs 5,999.

    Coolpad Cool 3 specifications and features

    The Coolpad Cool 3 is an entry-level smartphone with modern aesthetics. The device is fitted with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Unisoc Octa-core processor powers the smartphone, which is coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

    The mobile phone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 128 GB).

    The Coolpad Cool 3 has an iPhone XS style dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 0.3 MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The device also has an active fingerprint sensor, placed on the back of the device.

    A 3000 mAh non-user replaceable battery powers the smartphone with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The device does feature a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, the smartphone runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom UI on top. The Coolpad Cool 3 will compete against the likes of the budget smartphones like the Redmi 6A and the upcoming Redmi GO smartphones.

     

    Fisher Yuan, President, Coolpad Group and South Asia said

    Coolpad is set to disrupt the budget smartphone segment in India with a stylish design, stunning specs along with superb quality. We are looking forward to offering our consumers a delightful experience and we will launch a range of affordable smartphones this year to build our presence in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 6:24 [IST]
