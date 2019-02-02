Coolpad Cool 3 with water-drop notch will launch in India on 5th of February

Coolpad is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. This time, the company is launching a smartphone with a water-drop notch. In fact, the water-drop notch on the Coolpad Cool 3 looks similar to the Redmi Note 7.

Coolpad is hosting a launch event in India on the 5th of February, where the company will officially unveil the Coolpad Cool 3, the upcoming smartphone from Coolpad with premium design.

Coolpad Cool 3 expected specifications

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the features and specifications of the Coolpad Cool 3. Considering the official teaser image, the device will have an almost bezel-less design. The device is most likely to feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The selfie camera is placed inside the notch of the smartphone.

At the back, the smartphone has an iPhone XS style dual camera setup with an LED flash. The smartphone is most likely to have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with support for Face Unlock via the selfie camera.

The smartphone is most likely to be powered by a MediaTek or a Qualcomm SoC with at least 8 CPU cores. The smartphone is most likely to come with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device will have dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The smartphone is expected to come with a 3500 or 4000 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The Coolpad Cool 3 will run on either Android 8.1 Oreo or Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

As of now, there is no information on the price of the smartphone. Considering the features and specifications, the Coolpad Cool 3 is expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.