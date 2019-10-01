Coolpad Cool 5 With Dual-Rear Cameras, HD+ Display Available For Rs. 7,999 At Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Coolpad has launched a new budget smartphone - the Coolpad 5 in India. The latest entrant comes under the sub 10K price segment and will be competing against the likes of tHE Redmi 8A, Realme 3i, and tHE Motorola E6s. Amongst the key highlights, the smartphone comes with an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, dual-rear camera setup, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Here is everything you need to know:

Coolpad Cool 5 India Price And Availability Details

The Coolpad Cool 5 is announced at Rs. 7,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has already gone up for sale online on Amazon. The device comes with a gradient design which can be seen on the majority of handsets in the market.

You can select from three different color options - Midnight Blue, Gradient Gold, and Gradient Blue colors.

Coolpad Cool 5 Hardware And Software Features

The Coolpad Cool 5 offers a 6.2-inch TFT-IPS panel with 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution and 16 million color support. It features minimal bezel design and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 with 2.0GHz clock speed. The chipset is aided by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB). It boots on Android Pie OS.

In the imaging department, the Coolpad Cool 5 offers a dual-lens camera setup at the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The camera features include a Portrait mode, Time-Lapse, and 6 level beauty mode. For selfies and video calling, the waterdrop notch accommodates a 16MP camera sensor.

For biometric authentication, the smartphone is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity aspects include a 3.3mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, dual 4G SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Backing up the Coolpad Cool 5 is a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India