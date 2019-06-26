Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Launched In India Alongside New Variant of Cool 3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased earlier, the Chinese brand Coolpad has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Coolpad Cool 3 Plus in India. The device has been launched with an ultra refined and has upgraded features as compared to its predecessor. It joins the list of other budget smartphones available in the country.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Specifications

The newly launched Coolpad smartphone sports a 5.71-inch display and flaunts HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel has a dewdrop notch, which is placed on top. The device is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with two variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. Both these variants support a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the Coolpad smartphone comes with a single 13MP rear camera sensor and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Like any other smartphone in the category, this one also comes with certain modes and filters that will turn your images amazing. The Cool 3 Plus comes with standard connectivity features including VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG.

The Cool 3 Plus has a battery capacity of 3000mAh battery touted to offer 14 hours of talk time and 7 hours of 1080p video playback time. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie, which is topped with the company's innovative UI. It comes with a face unlock feature and has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor that will come into action whenever you like to unlock the device.

Price And Availability

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is available in two color variants - Cherry Black and Ocean Blue and both have a 3D mirror-like finish. The device is priced at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

New Variant Of Coolpad Cool 3

Besides the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus, the company also launched an upgraded variant of the Cool 3 launched earlier this year. Well, the device has got a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This variant has the same specifications as the other variant and is priced at Rs. 7,999. Notably, it is an offline only model.

Best Mobiles in India