Coolpad Cool Play 6C with dual selfie cameras, Android 7.1.1 Nougat launched

Coolpad launched the Cool Play 6 in India back in August at Rs. 14,999. The company has now launched a new smartphone called Coolpad Cool Play 6C with watered-down specs in China.

Offered in Black color, the smartphone is priced at 849 Yuan (approximately Rs. 8,330). While the Cool Play 6C is already up for pre-order in China, Coolpad has not announced when and if the smartphone will be available for sale in other countries. Talking about the specifications, it sports a 5-inch IPS display with the HD resolution of 1,280×720 pixels.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor running at 1.3GHz. The Coolpad Cool Play 6C offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 64GB using the microSD card slot.

As far as the camera department is concerned, this newly launched handset is equipped with a 13MP rear-facing primary camera which comes with features like Autofocus, Face Beauty, HDR, Face Detection, Touch focus, Low Light Mode, Gesture Shot, Smile detection, Voice Capture, Manual Mode and PDAF support.

Up front, the Cool Play 6C adorns a dual camera setup which is comprised of an 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The front cameras have 120-degree wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and it is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

This dual-SIM handset's connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac/a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and micro USB. There are also sensors like proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

The Coolpad Cool Play 6C measures 143.9×70.8×8.1mm and weighs 160 grams.