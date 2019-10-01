Just In
- 2 hrs ago Wings Lifestyle Launches Touch Enabled Truly Wireless Earbuds in India
-
- 2 hrs ago Vivo Y12, Y91, And Y91i Now Available At Discounted Prices
- 2 hrs ago Coolpad Cool 5 With Dual-Rear Cameras, HD+ Display Available For Rs. 7,999 At Amazon
- 3 hrs ago Spotify Premium Family Plan Launched In India For Rs. 179
Don't Miss
- News GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 cr in September
- Sports India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Preview, where to watch, TV timing, live streaming, probable XI
- Movies The Zoya Factor’s Dulquer Salmaan Is In Love With Mumbai City’s Vibes; Says It Is A Cool Place
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Eeco Is Expected To Receive A BS-VI Engine And With Improved Crash Protection Soon
- Lifestyle Exclusive: On Gandhi Jayanti, His 97-Year-Old Disciple Speaks About Mahatma Gandhi's Teachings
- Finance Rana Kapoor And His Entities Sell 2.5% Stake In Yes Bank
- Travel Must-Visit Gandhi Memorials In India
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Coolpad India Eyeing 10x Growth During Festive Season: Report
After launching the Cool 3 in India, Coolpad Technologies India is now aiming to achieve 10 times growth in the smartphone segment during this festive season. Besides, the company has invested 7 percent of the total revenue in marketing, reports PTI.
According to the report, the company is also planning to invest Rs. 3,500 crore in the next five years to increase sales and local manufacturing in India.
"Our marketing investment is 7 percent of the total revenue, generated from online and offline sales from June onwards till date and we are expecting a major boost in sales with a target of 100,000 units to be sold in this festive season, this is 10 times higher than last year," Coolpad Technologies India, online business head, Pankaj Upadhyay was quoted by PTI.
Furthermore, the company has started manufacturing all smartphones in India. In fact, Coolpad is now looking to sell 3,000,000 smartphones this year through an online platform.
Coolpad Introduces Cool 5 With USB Type-C port
Meanwhile, the company has launched a new device in India. The newly launched device Cool 5 is priced at Rs. 7,999. It comes in three colors, such as Gradient Gold, Gradient Blue, and Midnight Blue. The smartphone is already available on Amazon for sale.
The newly launched device features a 6.2-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Besides, the device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB. Furthermore, it runs on Android Pie.
The Coolpad Cool 5 includes a 13MP camera, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear. Upfront features a 16MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, the Coolpad Cool 5 comes with dual 4G support, Wi-Fi, audio jack, and USB Type-C port.
-
37,999
-
1,06,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
18,999
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875
-
29,900