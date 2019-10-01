ENGLISH

    Coolpad India Eyeing 10x Growth During Festive Season: Report

    By
    |

    After launching the Cool 3 in India, Coolpad Technologies India is now aiming to achieve 10 times growth in the smartphone segment during this festive season. Besides, the company has invested 7 percent of the total revenue in marketing, reports PTI.

    Coolpad India Eyeing 10x Growth During Festive Season: Report

     

    According to the report, the company is also planning to invest Rs. 3,500 crore in the next five years to increase sales and local manufacturing in India.

    "Our marketing investment is 7 percent of the total revenue, generated from online and offline sales from June onwards till date and we are expecting a major boost in sales with a target of 100,000 units to be sold in this festive season, this is 10 times higher than last year," Coolpad Technologies India, online business head, Pankaj Upadhyay was quoted by PTI.

    Furthermore, the company has started manufacturing all smartphones in India. In fact, Coolpad is now looking to sell 3,000,000 smartphones this year through an online platform.

    Coolpad Introduces Cool 5 With USB Type-C port

    Meanwhile, the company has launched a new device in India. The newly launched device Cool 5 is priced at Rs. 7,999. It comes in three colors, such as Gradient Gold, Gradient Blue, and Midnight Blue. The smartphone is already available on Amazon for sale.

    The newly launched device features a 6.2-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Besides, the device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB. Furthermore, it runs on Android Pie.

    The Coolpad Cool 5 includes a 13MP camera, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear. Upfront features a 16MP camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, the Coolpad Cool 5 comes with dual 4G support, Wi-Fi, audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

    Read More About: coolpad
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 19:31 [IST]
