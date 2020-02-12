Coronavirus Outbreak: Smartphone Manufacturers Might Face Supply Disruptions News oi-Priyanka Dua

The smartphone industry which totally depends on the components they are importing from China is under crisis due to the Coronavirus. The industry is feeling the heat in certain products category, reports PTI.

According to the report, most of the factories are closed due to the outbreak. However, the smartphone industry is monitoring the situation and hopes the factories will re-open soon, and they will get the components in a week.

"Yes, the industry is already feeling the impact and some products and models have been impacted. It is still early to draw any conclusion as select factories are slated to resume production in a phased manner," India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo was quoted by PTI.

However, he declined to divulge the exact details and said: "We are in a wait-and-watch mode this entire week."In fact, sources close to the development believe that the situation is not good as the demand is also slow.

The report said that Chinese smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Poco are not replying to the queries sent to them. Meanwhile, Vivo has issued a statement that says that they are monitoring the situation.

"We have decided to withdraw from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain," Vivo said in a statement.

"We will soon introduce the APEX 2020 concept phone which we had originally planned to showcase at MWC. We will share more updates in due course. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank our partners, media friends, and consumers for their understanding," the company added. Vivo joins the list of other smartphone players who have decided to skip the major event. Earlier, LG, Sony, Intel, NVIDIA, and Ericsson have announced the same.

