ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Realme Cancels Its Product Launch Event

    By
    |

    After Xiaomi canceled its product launch event on March 12 in India, another Chinese smartphone company has announced the same. Realme has also confirmed that it has canceled the launch due to Coronavirus.

    Realme Cancels Its Product Launch Event

     

    In fact, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has posted the same thing on his Twitter account. The tweet reads: "In light of current reports of #coronavirus impact & related advisory by health officials to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure, I'm calling off our biggest event. Will still give a live speech in a stadium with you watching #realme6series event online."

    In another tweet, he said the company will refund the ticket value."Providing a full refund of ticket value. I know how excited you were for the #realme6series launch, so as a special gesture will be giving a #realmeBand to every single person who booked a ticket. Details will be sent via mail."

    Realme 6 and 6 Pro: Specification

    Both Realme 6 and the 6 Pro are likely to have Full HD+ LCD, fingerprint sensor, and Android 10 along with Realme UI 1.0 custom skin. However, the Realme 6 will be powered with a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, whereas, the Realme 6 Pro will have the Snapdragon 720G processor. Besides, there will be a vertically aligned quad-camera setup at the back. It might include 64MP primary camera. The Realme 6 is likely to be priced at Rs. 9,999 while the Realme 6 Pro will cost you Rs. 13,999.

    Apart from that Relame's fitness band will go on sale on the same day. The sale has named hate-to-wait-sale and it will start at 2 PM on the company's website. Notably, the company has announced only about the fitness band sale. There's no sale information about the two smartphones, Realme is planning to launch.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X