Coronavirus: Realme Cancels Its Product Launch Event News oi-Priyanka Dua

After Xiaomi canceled its product launch event on March 12 in India, another Chinese smartphone company has announced the same. Realme has also confirmed that it has canceled the launch due to Coronavirus.

In fact, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has posted the same thing on his Twitter account. The tweet reads: "In light of current reports of #coronavirus impact & related advisory by health officials to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure, I'm calling off our biggest event. Will still give a live speech in a stadium with you watching #realme6series event online."

In another tweet, he said the company will refund the ticket value."Providing a full refund of ticket value. I know how excited you were for the #realme6series launch, so as a special gesture will be giving a #realmeBand to every single person who booked a ticket. Details will be sent via mail."

Realme 6 and 6 Pro: Specification

Both Realme 6 and the 6 Pro are likely to have Full HD+ LCD, fingerprint sensor, and Android 10 along with Realme UI 1.0 custom skin. However, the Realme 6 will be powered with a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, whereas, the Realme 6 Pro will have the Snapdragon 720G processor. Besides, there will be a vertically aligned quad-camera setup at the back. It might include 64MP primary camera. The Realme 6 is likely to be priced at Rs. 9,999 while the Realme 6 Pro will cost you Rs. 13,999.

Apart from that Relame's fitness band will go on sale on the same day. The sale has named hate-to-wait-sale and it will start at 2 PM on the company's website. Notably, the company has announced only about the fitness band sale. There's no sale information about the two smartphones, Realme is planning to launch.

Best Mobiles in India