Crack a code from OnePlus and win Rs 5 lakhs and an OnePlus 6: #Crackebles

    OnePlus recently confirmed that the company will be launching the OnePlus 6T, the successor to the OnePlus 6, which will also be the first OnePlus smartphone that will be available in the US via contract basis from network providers (AT&T).

    The company also confirmed some of the features of the OnePlus 6T, where the 6T moniker will be the first smartphone from the OEM to come equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. And now, the company has come up with a new scheme to encourage coders and software engineers or someone who can crack a code.

    #Crackables

    The company has started a new campaign called #crackables, where the brand has come up with a new challenge and a dedicated web-page called crackables.oneplus.com

    The company has come up with this concept, in collaboration with Google, the search engine giant.

    What is Crackables challenge?

    Under the Crackables campaign, the company will be hosting a set of challenges related to cracking a code. The event will kick start from 18th of September 8 AM, where the users will be presented with different challenges.

    According to the official Tweet from OnePlus, the company has also announced the price for this challenge as well. Winner will get a brand new OnePlus 6 smartphone with a cash price of a whopping Rs 5 lakh ($7000).

    Who can participate in #Crackables?

    Considering the previous challenges from OnePlus, the Crackables will be open for all (18 years old or above). So, anyone can participate in the challenge to win the prices.

    The company is giving away the OnePlus 6, the current flagship smartphone from the company with an all-glass premium design. The OnePlus 6 is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with no micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

    The device has a 6.2-inch Optics OLED display protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone does support HD video streaming on Amazon Prime videos and Netflix, as the smartphone comes with Widevine L1 certification.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11:55 [IST]
