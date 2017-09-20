Delayed again; Reliance JioPhone delivery to start from October 1

Since the day of its announcement, the Reliance JioPhone has been getting a lot of attention among Indian consumers. The phone's pre-order started from August 24, but its delivery date has been getting delayed due to huge demand.

Earlier this month, reports said the JioPhone delivery will begin from Navaratri. However, that may not be the case. Unfortunately, the JioPhone delivery has been postponed again. According to a report by India Today, the JioPhone delivery will start from somewhere around October 1. The reason for the delay is not known as Reliance refused to give away any details.

So if you have pre-ordered a JioPhone, you have no option but to wait. That being said, the JioPhone bookings have been halted for now as the company had received a crazy amount of pre-booking orders.

Talking about the phone itself, Reliance JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display 320×240 pixel resolution. The device runs on KAI OS and features a single SIM card slot that will work only with the Jio 4G VoLTE SIM card.

The JioPhone is rumored to be launched in a dual-SIM variant later this year but an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Under its hood, the 4G VoLTE feature phone is equipped with a 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor paired with 512MB RAM and Mali-400 GPU. There is 4GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects comprise of a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front-facer as known previously. A 2000mAh Li-Po battery powers the JioPhone from within rendering up to 12 hours of talk time and up to 15 days of standby time. The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.1, 4G VoLTE, NFC (to be rolled out in future via an update), USB 2.0, Wi-Fi and GPS.

The JioPhone supports 22 Indian regional languages and comes preloaded with several Jio apps such as JioMusic, JioCinema, MyJio, JioTV, JioChat, and JioXpressNews.

Interestingly, the JioPhone will have the Jio Assistant that will let users execute tasks using voice commands similar to Google Assistant. Also, the JioPhone comes with the support for JioMediaCable that has to be bought separately to connect the phone to any kind of TV.