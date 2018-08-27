ENGLISH

Detel D1 Slim feature phone launched for Rs. 1,199

Detel has come up with another feature phone.

    Detel, the Indian mobile brand has come up with a new feature phone dubbed Detel D1 Slim. This handset is priced at Rs. 1,199 and is listed on B2BAdda.com. It has a physical keypad and other basic features seen on feature phones from the company.

    The Detel feature phone bestows a 2.8-inch LCD display. The physical keypad underneath the display comes with support for a slew of 23 Indian languages. Users can enable the power saving mode by long pressing the 0 key on the keypad. Notably, there is a 1500mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

    Emergency feature

    The SOS feature can be activated by long pressing the number 5 to invoke emergency calls. A long press on the number 5 in the keypad, five calls will be made to the emergency number. Also, it will send five SMS immediately to the police and three to five SMS to the family members of the user.

    Other features

    For imaging, the feature phone from Detel bestows front and rear cameras and offers features such as call blacklist, vibrator, SOS function, torch and audio/video player. This feature phone comes with support for dual-SIM and wireless FM. There are other features such as Bluetooth connectivity and scheduled recording as well. According to the company, the phonebook can store up to 1000 contacts and 300 SMS.

    Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, said, "We launched our first phone with an aim to connect the 40 crore unconnected people in India. To achieve this, we have been thrivingly expanding our product portfolio by launching distinct products that cater to the diverse needs of the consumers"

    "The D1 Slim is another such offering which has been designed & equipped with advanced features to set new benchmarks in the market. We aim to strengthen our foothold in Tier 2 & 3 cities by meeting the modern-day needs and expectations of the users" he further added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
