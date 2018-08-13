Freedom Flash Sale: Detel offers discounts on its feature phone, accessories and LED TVs

Detel has announced an exclusive Independence Day sale for its customers, offering discounts on its Feature phones, accessories and LED TVs.

The company is providing a combo offer for Rs 1,947 under which the customers will get the premium category feature phones D1 Gold and D1 Sleek.

The sale will be live from 13th August to 15th August 2018 on Detel's website.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, said: "To celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day, we are excited to bring to our customers an exclusive sale, rolling out the choicest discounts and offers. All the products which are up for the sale are some of Detel's best products which have received great response from our customers. This Independence Day, we are providing our customers the freedom to shop at the lowest prices in order to stay connected and be smart."

Furthermore, as an exclusive offer, during the sale, 15 lucky buyers will be selected. These selected buyers will get Detel D1 Dezire, India's first Bluetooth dialler feature phone, worth Rs. 1,999 as a gift from Detel.

The D1 Sleek features a 2.8" LCD Display as compared to the D1 Gold with a 2.4" LCD Display. Both the phones are equipped with a Panic button in the form of numeric key '5', which comes handy in case of an emergency.

As for its optics, both the phones feature Digital cameras. The phones come with features like Dual Standby SIM, Audio/Video player, Internet Access, Auto-call recording, Torch, Bluetooth, Automatic Date & Time update, Sound Recorder, Call Blacklist, etc. The feature phones come with multi-language support and a pre-installed game for entertainment.

The D1 Sleek's phonebook can hold up to 300 contacts and 100 SMS. On the other hand, the D1 Gold's phonebook can hold up to 500 contacts and 200 SMS. Like other Detel mobiles, both the feature phones come with an in-built Wireless FM.

Detel provides a 1-year warranty on all its feature phones and LED TVs. The company also provides door-step service for its LED TVs.

Earlier this year, the has company launched a range of LED TVs with the tagline Banega India.