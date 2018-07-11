Detel launches first premium feature phone D1 Gold at Rs.999

Home-grown feature phone brand Detel has launched its first premium category feature phone- D1 Gold at Rs.999 on Wednesday.

The feature phone comes with a 2 .4" LCD display and a digital dual camera with LED flashlight. It is backed by a powerful1500mAh battery.

The company is also providing power saving mode, Multi-Indian Language support, auto call recording, call blacklist, an audio/ video player, and a crystal keypad.

"The D1 Gold provides a perfect combination of design and performance. The new device has been beautifully designed looking at the modern-day needs and expectations of the usersYogesh Bhatia, MD, SG Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel), said.

The Gold color is an epitome of elegance and class, making the D1 Gold a design inspiration with features like wireless FM and panic button, along with access to the internet," he said.

D1 Gold is also equipped with additional features like Automatic date and time update, Bluetooth, and export/import of contact via SD card. The phone is equipped with a vibrator, torch, sound recorder, etc. Its phonebook can hold up to 500 contacts and one can store up to 200 SMS in the device.

The company also announced its partnership with e-commerce platform Amazon India recently.

To recall, Detel is the first brand to bring 'Talking feature' to the feature phone segment at a price of just Rs 499.

The company also announced the launch of D1 Dezire, Bluetooth-Dialler feature phone this year in May.

Detel D1 Dezire comes with 'talking feature' especially helpful for people who find it hard to read due to literacy challenges or have limited visual ability.

It also has Live FM Alarm with scheduled recording option enabling one to set up an alarm for a specific FM channel which will automatically start playing at the set time.