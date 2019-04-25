ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Detel forays into refurbished device segment

    Detel has announced that it has a complete range of Detel products are now available on Flipkart.

    By
    |

    Feature phone and TV brand Detel has announced forays into new business vertical of the refurbished device with an e-commerce platform.

    Detel forays into refurbished device segment

     

    "With PreLoved Device, Detel aims to strengthen the entire ecosystem of buying and selling of refurbished and pre-owned devices. The company ensures the quality by selling the most authenticated products certified and graded by the experts at Detel's state-of-the-art refurbishment facility," Detel said.

    Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, stated, "With the launch of PreLoved Device, Detel embarks a new journey of creating a New environment of Refurbished for our better tomorrow by building a strong new perception for Refurbished device in India. We are planning to propel the idea extensively amongst Indians to have them embraced the wave of refurbishing in their lives."

    As per reports, India produces 2 million tonnes (MT) of e-waste annually, out of which 82 percent of this e-waste is pertaining to personal devices.

    Sanjeev Soni, Head, PreLoved Device, said "With attractive packaging, warranty, pricing, PreLoved Device also bring a pool of value added services such as Free Shipping, multiple payment options, new accessories along with the refurbished device, as well as a dedicated Loyalty programme for its customers. We are extensively working on creating much more value adds for our customers in the time to come."

    To recall, Detel has announced that it has a complete range of Detel products are now available on Flipkart.

    With this partnership, Detel will continue to build a strong portfolio in the feature phone and TV category, providing customers with a vast selection, unmatched value, and fast & reliable doorstep delivery.

    With this tie-up, we aim to reach to the audience in tier 1 and 3 cities.

    Read More About: detel Mobile news
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue