Detel forays into refurbished device segment

Feature phone and TV brand Detel has announced forays into new business vertical of the refurbished device with an e-commerce platform.

"With PreLoved Device, Detel aims to strengthen the entire ecosystem of buying and selling of refurbished and pre-owned devices. The company ensures the quality by selling the most authenticated products certified and graded by the experts at Detel's state-of-the-art refurbishment facility," Detel said.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, stated, "With the launch of PreLoved Device, Detel embarks a new journey of creating a New environment of Refurbished for our better tomorrow by building a strong new perception for Refurbished device in India. We are planning to propel the idea extensively amongst Indians to have them embraced the wave of refurbishing in their lives."

As per reports, India produces 2 million tonnes (MT) of e-waste annually, out of which 82 percent of this e-waste is pertaining to personal devices.

Sanjeev Soni, Head, PreLoved Device, said "With attractive packaging, warranty, pricing, PreLoved Device also bring a pool of value added services such as Free Shipping, multiple payment options, new accessories along with the refurbished device, as well as a dedicated Loyalty programme for its customers. We are extensively working on creating much more value adds for our customers in the time to come."

With this partnership, Detel will continue to build a strong portfolio in the feature phone and TV category, providing customers with a vast selection, unmatched value, and fast & reliable doorstep delivery.

With this tie-up, we aim to reach to the audience in tier 1 and 3 cities.